SARAHSVILLE, Ohio — The Noble Local School District will hold an auction next month on a newly-acquired farm property.

The Board of Education on Thursday night approved the auction at their regular meeting. Superintendent Dan Leffingwell reports two dwellings and a barn on the former O’Connell farm, along with its contents, will be auctioned off:

The auction will be held on Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.

In other business, the Board on Thursday night approved the 2017-18 school calendar. The first day for students will be Wednesday, August 16. School will be closed from August 28 to September 6 for the Noble County Fair. Christmas break will be from December 22 to January 2. The last day for students will be Friday, May 18.

The Board accepted the retirement/resignation of band director William Gorrell. An administrative contract was approved for Julie Moore. Jill Parks was approved as an after-school tutor.

Supplemental contracts were approved for Stacey Trenner and Leah Hill as softball coaches. Guy Carpenter was approved as a softball volunteer. Sheena Gheen was approved a substitute on the kitchen staff and as an aide.

Finally, the Board approved waivers of rental fees for the Noble County 4-H program to hold their annual advisor’s banquet in the Shenandoah High School auditorium on March 6 and their advisor’s quality assurance training on April 10. The waiver was also approved for the Summerfield Alumni Association to hold their reunion banquet at the auditorium on May 27.