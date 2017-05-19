SARAHSVILLE, Ohio — The Noble Local Schools Board of Education on Thursday night approved a ten-month contract with Southeastern Med to provide athletic training services for the district.

Superintendent Dan Leffingwell told the Board that current Shenandoah Athletic Trainer Kirby Moore will now be employed by Southeastern Med. Leffingwell says the contract will provide multiple benefits to the district:

Leffingwell says the cost to the District is $16,000. Dominick Crock was at the meeting representing Southeastern Med.

Other big news came with the approving of a two-year contract with Philip Theobald as district technology coordinator, Lauren Thompson as school nurse, and Teresa LaPage as English Teacher/ Drama teacher.

One-year limited contracts were approved for teachers Mary Boyd, Gretchen King, Dan Schwieterman, Katie Parks, Emily Mason, Whitney Petry, Dave Caldwell, Jesse,Wells, Stacey Gaydos, Justin Rich, Eric Sholtis and Molly Henthorne.

Three-year limited contracts were approved for Kristine Schopner, Bonnie Flynn, Lisa King, Susan Scott, Melissa Miley, Maggie Yeagle, Larissa Dovenbarger, Jennifer Wells, Carrie Long and Tracey Christ.

Continuing contracts were awarded to Ben McCauley and Kylie Boyd.

Classified continuing contracts were approved for Christine Hornak and Stephanie Gibbons. Board member Kevin Stottsberry voted no on this matter.

Kaytlyn Baker and Dalton Wray were approved as substitute custodians. Extended service contracts were approved for Dan Schwieterman, Beth Warner, and Marcia Murphy, 15 days; Douglas Maschue, 20 days; Eric Van Fleet, 40 days; Susan Scott, ten days; and Juliana Harper, five days.

Tracy Brown was approved as after-school tutor coordinator. Supplemental contracts were awarded to Rob Pachuta, freshmen class advisor; Bonnie Flynn, yearbook and senior class advisor; Stacey Gaydos, junior class advisor; Susan Scott, service club advisor; and Julie Harper, sophomore class advisor.