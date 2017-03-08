CALDWELL, Ohio — The Noble County Commissioners say the county has received a grant for $45,000 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Happy Time Pool project.

The Commissioners last week approved acceptance of this grant through a resolution. They previously applied for the ODNR’s Community Recreation Project Pass-Through Grant in order to bring a swimming pool back to Noble County.

In other business, the Commissioners approved a recent contract agreement between the Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council and the employees of the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. The details of this agreement were not announced.

Fire agreements with the Belle Valley and Summerfield Volunteer Fire Departments were approved to provide fire protection to all Noble County townships. The fire departments will receive $620.

Noble County Prosecutor Kelly Riddle informed the Commissioners the bid from Attorney Chandra Forshey to provide legal services to the Noble County Child,Support Enforcement Agency is acceptable.