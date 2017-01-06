ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol have charged a Summerfield man with driving under the influence, his fourteenth such offense.

59-year-old Raymond Freeman was arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 70 on Monday. Responding to reports from other motorists of a reckless driver, officers found Freeman on I-70 near the Norwich exit. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and then arrested Freeman for OVI.

He is scheduled to appear in Muskingum County Court on Friday. If convicted it would be his 14th OVI offense.

The Patrol credits the persons calling and reporting Freeman’s dangerous driving. Troopers ask those on the roadways to call #677 to report anyone spotted believed to be driving while impaired.