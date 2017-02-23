CALDWELL, Ohio — Tim Boyd, Noble County Highway Department Superintendent, informed the Noble County Commissioners recently his department is ready to accept sealed bids for their used trucks. The Commissioners agreed to advertise and accept the bids for the department.

Mark Eicher, Noble County Engineer, informed the Commissioners of his plans for a county highway guardrail project this summer. The Commissioners agreed to support the project.

Tom Archer met with the Commissioners with questions about the Lashley Addition sanitary sewer project. The Commissioners answered Archer’s questions and told him they are working to secure a date for a public meeting on the project.

Jordan Croucher was appointed to the county’s Law Library Resources Board.

Holly Bilyeau presented information to the Commissioners about the ABLES (Adult Basic Education and Literacy Education) program. The Commissioners voiced their support for the program.