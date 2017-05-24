CALDWELL, Ohio — Preparations continue for Noble County’s upcoming Lashley Addition Sanitary Sewer project.

Noble County Engineer Mark Eicher and Harry Matter of Civic Design Associates met this weekwith the Noble County Commissioners to discuss bidding arrangements for the project. Advertising for bidding will begin soon for the project.

In other business, William Blake and Drew Eberle of Swiss Valley Associates and Dave Griffin and Kirk McFarland of the courthouse maintenance department met with the Commissioners to discuss new computerized controls for the HVAC system at the courthouse. The controls will be manned by the courthouse staff after training.

Morrison Inc., general contractor for the HVAC replacement project, will also have access to the controls via computer.

The Noble County Health Department was given permission to hold an event at the Noble County Community Center on June 12 rent free.

Noble County Sheriff Robert Pickenpaugh met with the Commissioners to discuss security for pipeline companies this summer.

The Noble County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 29 in honor of Memorial Day. The Commissioners will instead hold their regular meeting Tuesday, May 30.