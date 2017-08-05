CALDWELL, Ohio — The Noble County Commissioners are considering purchasing a new ambulance for United Ambulance. A discussion was held at a recent meeting without any action being taken.

Danny Harmon, Beaver Township resident and former Noble County Commissioner, brought up the subject. Commissioner Gary Rossiter informed Harmon they were considering the purchase in exchange for a three-year extension on their contract with United. The Commissioners are currently in discussions with Noble County Prosecutor Kelly Riddle on the matter. They want to make sure they can legally purchase the ambulance under the terms of their current contract. Jim Starr of United Ambulance had made the request for a new ambulance at a previous meeting citing increased calls answered by his company. Harmon suggested the Commissioners go ahead and purchase the vehicle with the provision that ownership be returned to the county for resale once United can no longer use it.

In other business, Jeff Blair, Mayor of Dexter City, brought up the matter of a dog problem in his village. Blair was informed Dog Warden Chuck Augenstein has been made aware of the problem and is taking direct action.

The Commissioners accepted easements from Larry Stullenberg, Ronald M. Smith and Joyce A. Smith, and Dennis and Linda Lashley for the Lashley Addition Sanitary Sewer project.

Pure Water Corporation was given permission to excavate a portion of Keithtown Road to tap an underground water line. And South Central Power was given permission to excavate a portion of Bean Ridge Road to cross the road with an overhead electric line.