CALDWELL, Ohio — The Noble County Commissioners have signed a real property lease agreement with Ben Schafer Realty for the use of the property at 321 West Street in Caldwell.

The property, located at the intersection of West and Main Streets, has been a gas station for many years but was recently closed. The county will use it as temporary office/storage space for the courthouse HVAC replacement project.

The lease runs from January 10 to June 10 at a cost of $750.00 per month.

In other business, the Commissioners approved the vacation of an alley in Harrietsville in Elk Township.

Harvey and Rose Oakes met with the Commissioners to discuss ditches on County Road 19.