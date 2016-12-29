More than $1.3 million in work to be performed at Courthouse

CALDWELL, Ohio — The Noble County Commissioners have awarded contracts for upcoming improvements to the Noble County Courthouse.

The HVAC upgrade and heat pump system contract went to Morrison’s Electric of Marietta for around $1.1 million. The water boiler system contract went to Carver’s Electric, Plumbing, and Heating of Marietta for just under $246,000.

Noble County Engineer Mark Eicher was appointed the county’s environmental engineer for the next year at a salary of $23,500. His salary will be paid out of the county’s enterprise fund.

The Commissioners approved the final payment of $119,000 to I.C.E.M. Contractors for the Belle Valley Storm Sewer project.

Engineer Mark Eicher was given permission to implement a 50-percent load limit on all Noble County roads from December 15 to April 15.

Bob Bond and Charlene Jennings of the Noble County Water Authority informed the Commissioners they need a new computer and asked the Commissioners to share in the cost.