CALDWELL, Ohio — The Noble County Commissioners last week allocated state grant money to two local fire departments.

The Commission approved the allocation of $21,000 each to the Caldwell Volunteer Fire Company and Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department from the county’s Community Development Block Grant. The money will be used to purchase fire equipment from the Finley Fire Equipment Company of McConnelsville.

The Commissioners also approved the allocation of $8,000 for the GMN Tri-County Community Action Committee. The money will be used for administration and fair housing services under the CDBG.

Noble County Engineer Mark Eicher and Connie Gallagher of the Engineer’s Office were given permission to submit discharge monitoring reports for Ohio EPA permits for the Lashley Addition Sanitary Sewer project.

In a related matter, the Muskingum Watershed Conservation District was given permission to excavate a portion of Seneca Dam Road and Wayne Township Road No. 1136 for the purpose of installing an underground sewer line crossing and running parallel to the roads. This is also part of the Lashley Addition Sanitary Sewer Project.