COSHOCTON, Ohio — A Newcomerstown man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Coshocton County man reported missing last week.

Thirty-one-year-old Jordan Lee Green was arraigned on a single count of murder in Coshocton Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set at $1 million.

The Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office said that a total of six people are believed to have played a role in the disappearance and slaying of 26-year-old Michael Hamm, who was reported missing on May 16 after he failed to show up for work. Of the six suspects, three have been taken into custody.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recovered what they suspect to be Hamm’s remains in the area of Wills Creek, in Coshocton County’s Linton Township, on Monday. Hamm’s pick-up truck was recovered in Linton Township on Sunday.

Authorities in Coshocton are working with the Licking County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim through tattoos, physical findings and DNA. A cause of death has not yet been released in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at 740.622.2411.