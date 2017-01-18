NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A New Philadelphia man has been named to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, frequently referred to as the “Agonizing 8” list.

According to the Dover-New Philadelphia Times-Reporter, 33-year-old Tobi J. Beatty is wanted by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. The U.S. Marshal’s Service said Beatty was convicted of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 in 2009.

Beatty pleaded guilty in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court in March 2009 to a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. In Tuscarawas County court records, he is described as a Tier II sex offender.

As a result of that conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. Beatty failed to properly notify the sheriff’s office of his current address and his whereabouts are unknown.