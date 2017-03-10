COSHOCTON, Ohio — Coshocton County authorities continue to investigate after a woman’s body was found alongside a Pike Township roadway on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Tim Rogers says his deputies responded to the scene near Township Road 68 at around 6:40 p.m. after receiving word that a woman’s body had been found in a wooded area adjacent to the road. The victim was reportedly found wearing socks, sweatpants and a sports bra. A bag was found next to her body.

Early reports indicate foul play is suspected in the woman’s death.

Rogers says Coshocton County Coroner Dr. Robert Gwinn assisted at the scene, as did the crime scene unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Her body was transported to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of family, but Sheriff Rogers said the victim is a woman in her late 20’s who resided in either Franklin or Licking County.

This incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.