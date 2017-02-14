ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has released new details surrounding a fatal shooting this weekend at an exotic dance club in South Zanesville.

According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, multiple 9-1-1 calls were received shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting in which three victims were injured at The Foxhole on Maysville Pike.

Sheriff Lutz says a patron of the Foxhole, 34-year-old Kyle Largent of Zanesville, was involved in an altercation with an employee, 35-year-old Robert Morgan.

Lutz says the altercation started in the club and moved to the parking lot, where both individuals drew guns and exchanged multiple gunshots. Largent and Morgan both suffered gunshot wounds, as did a 24-year-old female, who was not involved in the altercation.

Largent died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the incident, while Morgan was treated and released. The woman, whose name was not released, is listed as in serious condition.

Lutz says his detectives are considering charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to process the scene of the shooting.