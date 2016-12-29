Daniel G. Padden to assume bench in Guernsey County in Jan.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The incoming judge of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court took his oath of office on Wednesday.

Daniel G. Padden was sworn in for the term beginning January 2017 on Wednesday afternoon. Outgoing Judge David A. Ellwood administered the oath to Padden, who ran unopposed for the position in November.

The new Judge is looking forward to serving the citizens of Guernsey County:

Padden was elected to the position of Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney in 2005, 2009 and 2013. He also served as assistant prosecuting attorney from 1989 to 2004.

Padden is the 15th judge elected to the position. He replaces the longest-serving judge in county history in Ellwood, who served from 1986 to the present.