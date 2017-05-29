GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County man died after falling from an all-terrain vehicle in the northeast part of Guernsey County over the weekend.

According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene in Washington Township at around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that a Valley City man had been driving a Polaris Ranger ATV westbound on Speck Road (Township Road 879), near the intersection with Paisley Road (County Road 78), when his passenger — William Berger of New Albany — fell from the back of the vehicle and onto the pavement.

Berger suffered incapacitating injuries to the head and was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported via medical helicopter to Akron General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around five hours later.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by emergency personnel from the Antrim Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

No citations have been issued, as the incident remains under investigation.