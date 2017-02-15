CALDWELL, Ohio — The Noble County Commissioners have approved a depository agreement with the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Caldwell.

The agreement states the bank will accept for deposit and safe-keeping the maximum sum of $3,500,000 or any part thereof and deem that account active for a period of one year.

In other business, the Commissioners met with Louise Smith and Christopher Wojno to discuss the next round of CHIP funding for the county. The Commissioners agreed to proceed with the RFO process to secure the application is submitted to the state.

A letter of resignation was accepted from Judy Weisend of the Noble County Family and Children First Council as a member of the Eastern Ohio Regional Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Council.

Finally, the Commissioners approved individual child care agreements with Susie and Tim Schockling and Karen and Mark Svercek.