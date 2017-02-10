ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A strong odor of natural gas that put residents in downtown Zanesville on edge Thursday morning was eventually traced to a junkyard on the city’s far west side.

Officials say a decommissioned drip tank once used in connection with a natural gas pipeline was the source of the smell. Drip tanks are used to collect and hold condensation from pipelines. A spokesman for Columbia Transmission, the pipeline company that once owned the tank, said it had been taken out of service and dried out before being sold for scrap.

It was not immediately clear why the tank started emitting such a strong odor Thursday morning, but the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency received a multitude of reports about the smell.

Officials from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were called to the scene Thursday afternoon.