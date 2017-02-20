COSHOCTON, Ohio — Coshocton County authorities say an elderly woman whose remains were found at a Jefferson Township property earlier this month appears to have died of natural causes.

The Coshocton Tribune reports that County Coroner Dr. Robert Gwinn released preliminary autopsy results last week, but added that they cannot confirm the woman’s identity until DNA test results have been returned.

County prosecutors previously stated that the woman’s grandson, 48-year-old Daniel J. Reeves, and his wife, 42-year-old Trudy Reeves, buried the deceased woman in his backyard in March 2013 and continued to receive her Social Security checks.

Authorities previously reported that special agents from the Social Security Administration contacted the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 7 about the woman, whom they suspected was missing.

The Reeves, both of Warsaw, appeared in Coshocton Municipal Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. Prosecutors have stressed that additional charges may be filed in the case, as an investigation continues.