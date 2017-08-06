BLUE ROCK, OHIO–The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol says a 16 year old was killed and 11 injured in a two car crash Saturday evening in Muskingum County.

Troopers say around 8:15 pm Saturday, a vehicle driven by 16 year old male from Chandlersville was southbound on SR 376, when he apparently went left of center, striking a northbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Stephen Hampton of Blue Rock

According to the patrol, the 16 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol’s press release provided to AVC News withheld the name of the victim.

Two 15 year old male passengers from Duncan Falls, in the southbound vehicle were taken to the hospital with what was called non-life threatening injuries.

Five passengers in the Hampton vehicle, ages ranging from 44 to 24, along with additional four additional juveniles, were also transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting on scene with the State Patrol was the Muskingum Co. Sheriff’s Office, Genesis EMS, Duncan Falls Fire Dept. and Wayne Township Fire Dept.

The crash remains under investigation by the Zanesville State Patrol post.