GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple waterline breaks over the last 48 hours have caused headaches for repair crews and residents alike in Guernsey County.

Guernsey County Engineer Paul Sherry tells AVC News that his department has dealt with a number of waterline breaks near State Route 313 since early Thursday morning. A number of customers in southern Guernsey County were impacted by a loss of service on Thursday, including residents of Senecaville, Buffalo, Derwent, Walhonding, Dogtown, the Northstar Extension and surrounding areas.

Sherry says that on Thursday night, crews were called upon to repair two more waterline breaks – one near Buffalo, another on State Route 313, in the Claysville area. While repairs are mostly complete, Sherry says some customers at higher elevations may not see water service returned until all leaks can be located and stopped.

Sherry said that crews have been working around the clock to make repairs, and that the patience of those affected is appreciated. He echoed an advisory issued by the Guernsey County Water Department on Thursday, saying that any customers who experienced no or low water pressure on Thursday or Friday are under a boil order, until further notice.