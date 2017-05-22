NEWARK, Ohio (AP) – Hundreds of police officers and community members came together at a funeral for a central Ohio police chief killed in a shooting at a nursing home earlier this month.

Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario was laid to rest Saturday near Columbus.

The 38-year-old had only been on the job about three weeks when he died from a single shotgun wound while investigating a report of a man with a gun.

The gunman’s former girlfriend and a co-worker also were killed before the man killed himself on May 12 in Kirkersville, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

Authorities say Thomas Hartless had been in jail after pleading guilty in a domestic violence case but he was released early in April, a month before the shooting.