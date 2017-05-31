ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Fire officials have identified a mother and her son as the victims of a house fire in Zanesville early Saturday morning.

The Zanesville Times-Recorder reports 86-year-old Ferne Cash and her son, 60-year-old George Cash, died in the fire that began at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday at the Spruce Street residence.

Emergency crews from the Zanesville Fire Department began to arrive at the scene approximately four minutes after the fire began. Firefighters unsuccessfully attempted to perform a rescue in the back of the house, but contained the fire at around 7 a.m.

Ninety-year-old Charles Cash, George’s father, was transported to Genesis Hospital for evaluation and then later released. The house was considered a total loss.

The fire department reports the cause of the fire was electrical, beginning on the front porch and then spreading. They determined the fire to be accidental.

The Zanesville Fire Department, Zanesville Police Department, Falls Township Fire Department, Genesis Community Ambulance, Ohio State Fire Marshal Investigations Unit, Red Cross, Salvation Army and Muskingum County Coroner assisted at the scene.