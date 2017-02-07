Only Caldwell EVSD sees slight increase, in state budget proposal

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The majority of school districts in Guernsey, Noble, Belmont and surrounding counties are expected to lose some amount of state funding for the upcoming school year.

Following the release of Gov. John Kasich’s biennium budget proposal last week, the Office of Budget and Management on Friday released a district-by-district look at state funding for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years. Of the nine school districts in our primary listening area, seven will see cuts in funding between the current and upcoming school years. One district – the Caldwell Exempted Village Schools – will see a slight increase, while another – the East Muskingum Local Schools – will see virtually no change in funding.

In Guernsey County, the Cambridge City School District will see a $631,081 (4.7 percent) reduction in state aid; the Rolling Hills Local Schools will experience a $372,573 (4.1 percent) decrease; and the East Guernsey Local Schools will see a $326,100 (5.4 percent) decrease.

In Noble County, the Caldwell Exempted Village Schools will receive an additional $30,070 (0.6 percent) in state aid, while the Noble Local School District is set to see a $295,269 (5.6 percent) decrease in 2017-2018.

In Belmont County, the Barnesville Exempted Village Schools will suffer a $10,111 (0.2 percent) hit to their budget, while the Union Local School District will experience a $25,766 (0.3 percent) loss in state funds.

Funding for the East Muskingum Local Schools in New Concord will be virtually static, with a loss of $691 (0.0 percent). The Switzerland of Ohio Local School District, which services all of Monroe County and parts of Belmont and Noble counties, will lose $569,499 (4.2 percent) in state funding next school year.

John Charlton, spokesman for the Office of Budget and Management, said that the changes to state education aid are based on a number of factors, including loss of enrollment, property value fluctuations and the district’s ability to generate local funding. Charlton also urged districts to remember that these figures are still estimates, and funding amounts will not be made official until the budget is passed by Ohio’s General Assembly.

Of the 610 school districts in Ohio, 346 are projected to receive a decrease in funding; 256 are expected to receive an increase; and eight districts will see no change in state aid.