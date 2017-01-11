COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southeastern Ohio in December continued to dominate horizontal drilling permitting, reporting a marked increase in permits over the same period in 2015.

The ODNR’s Division of Resources Management reports that 40 horizontal drilling permits were issued in Ohio’s Utica shale in December, up from the 35 permits issued the month before and substantially higher than the 22 permits granted in December 2015.

Monroe County once again led the pack in December, tallying 15 permits. Most of those were issued to Antero Resources for well sites in Malaga Township.

Belmont County saw nine new drilling permits last month, distributed in Wayne, Richland and Goshen townships. Belmont and Monroe counties have been home to the state’s most-prolific natural gas wells since the horizontal drilling boom began in 2009.

Six new drilling permits were issued in Guernsey County last month, with another five permits in Noble County and four in Harrison County. Only one permit was issued in Jefferson County.

Though it saw no increases last month, Carroll County continues to have the highest number of drilling permits in the state, at 506. Belmont County held the no. 2 slot in December, with a total of 399 permits. Harrison County came in third, with 385 permits issued, to date.

Since late 2009, the ODNR has issued a total of 2,343 horizontal drilling permits in Ohio. The state says 1,472 wells are currently in production.