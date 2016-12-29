Brady Smith found hours after reported missing on Dec. 22

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Zanesville man reported missing last week was reportedly found dead near Blue Rock State Park just hours later.

The Zanesville Times-Recorder reports that 44-year-old Brady Smith was reported missing on Dec. 22, three days after he went camping in the Blue Rock area. Brady’s body was recovered by officers with the ODNR’s Division of Wildlife, who reportedly found his remains in a creek bed.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says an initial autopsy report shows that Brady died as the result of a brain hemorrhage caused by an accidental fall.

Sheriff Lutz says the complete autopsy report is expected in six weeks.