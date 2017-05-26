MARIETTA, Ohio — A Washington County Sheriff’s K-9 that was reported missing two and a half weeks ago has been located.

Sheriff’s K-9 Watson, a bloodhound, had been missing since Sunday, May 7 after he was let out following a day of training.

On Monday of this week, a searcher found fresh tracks from the bloodhound. Watson was found on Tuesday in the Newport area.

Sgt. Keelan McLeish, Watson’s handler, says the dog is in good condition.

According to Sheriff Larry Mincks, there was no cost for the Sheriff’s Office involved in search for Watson because the bloodhound program is completely sponsored and funded by Sgt. McLeish and his father.

All the searchers, including deputies who helped to look for the dog on off-duty hours, were volunteers.

Watson is expected to return to full duty in a short time.