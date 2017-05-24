CARROLLTON, Ohio — A Carroll County man accused in the fatal shooting of a man with Guernsey County ties was acquitted on Monday.

Jurors debated on Friday afternoon and on Monday morning before issuing a not-guilty verdict in the case of 69-year-old Kenneth Blanchard of Minerva. Blanchard was arrested and charged last year for his role in the death of his now-late daughter’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Michael Fairchild. Had he been convicted, Blanchard would have faced 15 years-to-life in prison.

The defense successfully argued that Blanchard acted in self-defense when he shot Fairchild in August 2016. Authorities say that Fairchild had broken into a rental property owned by Blanchard on the night of the shooting and that Blanchard fired on the intruder when the man advanced at him. Blanchard called the Minerva Police immediately following the incident and reportedly admitted to shooting the victim.

While Blanchard’s defense attorneys argued that Fairchild was likely acting under the influence of heroin, at the time of the shooting, the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office said their was no conclusive evidence that drugs played a factor.

Judge Dominick Olivito said, after the verdict was read, that Fairchild’s past drug use was irrelevant in a case that resulted in the loss of life.

Blanchard had rejected two plea offers, one for voluntary manslaughter made before the trial and another for reckless homicide presented during deliberations.

Fairchild was raised in Guernsey County and was a 2000 graduate of Meadowbrook High School.