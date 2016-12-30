NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The case of a Midvale teenager, accused of fatally stabbing his father’s girlfriend in March, will be returned to juvenile court.

David Isaacs, now 18 years old, was indicted in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court earlier this year on counts of aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 39-year-old Darlene Renner. His trial was originally scheduled to take place in mid-September.

But, according to Prosecutor Ryan Styer, a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court this week reverses all cases that automatically required juveniles to be tried in adult court, such as homicide cases.

Styer says he is now prepared to present his evidence again before a juvenile court judge and feels confident the case will return to adult court eventually.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office previously reported that Isaacs called 911 on March 17 to report that an intruder had entered his father’s mobile home and attacked Renner. The teenager reportedly told deputies he grabbed a gun and had a brief scuffle with the attacker before escaping and calling 911. Investigators say they found no evidence that an intruder was ever present on the scene.

Isaacs remains in custody in the Tuscarawas County Juvenile Facility on $250,000 bond.