CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council met in regular session on Monday night, but took no action on any issues due to a lack of quorum.

Mayor Tom Orr addressed Council on a number of issues, including a letter to be sent out by the Cambridge Water Department in the near future. Orr stated a change in the way the Ohio EPA measures TTHM in drinking water has caused the city to be just over the acceptable limit for the chemical by-product in drinking water. The Mayor says the actual reading of TTHM has not changed, but the way the EPA interprets the numbers has.

Orr stressed that the slight increase and the letter are not anything that should cause concern, but are required by law:

TTHM is “total trihalomethanes,” a group of chemical compounds first identified in drinking water in the 1970’s that form during drinking water treatment. The compounds are produced when organic matter in natural water reacts chemically with chlorine disinfectants.

Orr also informed Council that demolition on the 10th Street Antique mall is complete and legal issues continue to hold up repair on West 8th Street following the Courtside Deli fire last year.

Derrick Hall, a student at Muskingum University, informed Council of plans for the Northwood Bluebird Trail. Hill and others will erect boxes friendly to the eastern bluebird trail side in the city forest in March to give the threatened songbird a place to nest.

No action could be taken on number of issues before Council, due to the lack of quorum. Requests to negotiate and enter into contract for the purchase of the former Huntington Bank building, to negotiate and enter into contract for the purchase of the Dr. David Ellis building on Southgate Parkway, to authorize bids for the renovation of the Huntington building for use by the Police Department and to accept bids and enter into contract with an architect are all headed for a second reading in two weeks. Preliminary bids released last week include $300,000 plus furniture for the Huntington building and $140,000 for the Ellis building, although negotiations for both properties are on-going.

Council also took no action on a request to place Benson Road, a short road near Arby’s and Aldi’s under city care.

A request to name an alley from Taylor to Wall Avenue as Art’s Alley, after former Councilman Art Clemenson, is headed for a second reading, as well as a request to give both members of the AFSCME and IAFF unions a raise of 50 cents an hour retroactive to January 2017 and another 50 cents an hour in January 2018.