CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — In response to concerns received from a number of citizens at Cambridge City Hall, city administrators has issued an update on the former Courtside Deli property.

Mayor Tom Orr told AVC News on Tuesday, “The disposition of the property is in the hands of an attorney. As of May 12, 2017, all paperwork required to enable the sale of property has been filed with the state.”

Orr added, “The prospective buyer is prepared to move forward with the purchase of the property as soon as the paperwork is processed by the state. Barring any further unforeseen circumstances, the transfer of the property should take place within the next three weeks.”

The Cambridge Fire Department responded to the property at 123 West 8th Street, adjacent to the Guernsey County Courthouse, on March 15, 2016, after receiving reports that the building was ablaze. The building that was home to the Courtside Deli and the Midtown Bar burned to the ground.

A firewall saved the neighboring building, which has been in need of repair since the night of the blaze.