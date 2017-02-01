MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Martins Ferry woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly raping a child younger than 13 years old.

The Wheeling Intelligencer reports that Morgan A. Hood remains in custody in the Belmont County Jail on $20,000 bond. Martins Ferry Police Chief John McFarland said Hood is charged with three felony counts of rape.

Chief McFarland told media outlets on Tuesday that Hood has received repeated warnings not to associate with children, particularly in the City Park. He said after an incident last summer, Hood was under a no-contact order regarding a number of children in Martins Ferry.

Investigators say the child did know Hood but was not under her care, was not a relative and was not in a relationship with Hood. The rape allegedly occurred in a house in Martins Ferry on or around New Year’s Day, but was first reported to authorities last week.

McFarland said that parents or guardians who believe their child came into contact with Hood should contact the Martins Ferry Police Department to speak with police.

Her first court appearance, an arraignment, in the Northern Division Court is scheduled for Wednesday.