GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — One Guernsey County township is the latest municipality in Ohio to post spending records to the state treasurer’s online checkbook.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel on Friday announced that Jackson Township had become the first township in Guernsey County to post its expenditures and revenues on the website, OhioCheckbook.com. Mandel says Jackson Township’s online checkbook includes over 3,600 individual transactions that represent more than $2.3 million of total spending over the past four years.

Mandel said, “I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com. By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

The State Treasurer’s Office launched OhioCheckbook.com in December 2014, giving cities, counties, townships, school districts and other government entities the opportunity to post spending data online at no cost to local governments. Mandel says the website displays more than $592 billion in spending over the past nine years, including more than 161 million transactions.

The U.S. Public Information Research Group in 2016 gave OhioCheckbook.com a perfect score in government transparency rankings, the second year in a row the website earned that distinction.

To search Jackson Township’s spending data, visit JacksonTownshipGuernsey.OhioCheckbook.com.