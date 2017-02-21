Updated 10:20 a.m.:

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A man considered missing in the aftermath of a fire that ravaged a Cambridge Township home on Monday night has been confirmed dead.

Cambridge Fire Chief Jeff Deeks told AVC News on Tuesday morning that the remains of the 67-year-old man were found in the first story of the Dunning Lane home just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Deeks said the man’s identity is not being released until family members can be notified.

The man was first reported missing late Monday night after he was seen burning trash outside of the home, shortly before the fire began. Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department were dispatched to that residence just before 11 p.m. after a neighbor reported that the home, which had long been vacant, was ablaze.

Firefighters arrived to find the two-story structure completely involved, but found no sign of the man in question. Crews battled back the flames until around 4 a.m., but the house was considered a total loss.

Chief Deeks said that firefighters, Guernsey County Sheriff’s deputies, Cambridge Police officers and crews from United Ambulance assisted in searching the area around the home on Monday night, but had to wait until Tuesday morning to search the interior of the charred structure. Chief Deeks said the search was aided by heavy equipment provided by the Cambridge Township Trustees.

Chief Deeks said that investigators from the State Fire Marshals Office also responded to the scene on Tuesday morning to begin their inquiry into the cause and origin of the fire.

AVC News will bring you more information, as it becomes available.

Original story:

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Authorities say a Cambridge man is still considered missing following a fire at a Dunning Lane residence near the city late Monday night.

Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department were dispatched to the residence just before 11 p.m. after a neighbor reported that the home, which was considered vacant, was ablaze. Reports state that a 67-year-old man was seen burning trash outside of the home before the fire began.

Firefighters arrived to find the two-story structure completely involved, but found no sign of the man in question. While crews were able to battle back the flames, the house was considered a total loss.

No identifying information has been released about the man in question.

Fire crews and Guernsey County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area surrounding the home on Monday night, but had to wait until Tuesday morning to search the interior of the charred structure. At last report, that search was ongoing.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshals Office also responded to the scene on Tuesday morning to determine the cause and origin of the fire.