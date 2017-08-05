CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A man is dead following a domestic shooting on Iowa Road near Cumberland last on Friday night.

Guernsey County Sheriff’s Deputies, United Ambulance and other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene following a call at around 7:45 p.m. to a reported domestic incident with shots fired. Reports from the Sheriff’s Office state that dispatchers actually heard the shots being fired while on the phone with one of the residents of the home.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Williams, a 84-year-old woman called dispatchers saying her 64-year-old son had came home intoxicated and was threatening to kill her. While on the phone with 911 her son came out of a bedroom with a gun and opened fire. The woman’s husband, an 85-year-old male, had a small caliber gun in the kitchen, picked it up and returned fire – mortally wounding his son in self-defense. Williams said close to a dozen rounds were exchanged between the father and son. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, clinging to life, but he died shortly after they arrived and the coroner was dispatched to the scene a short time later. The father was taken into custody at the scene, but he was later released. The victim’s name has not been released pending the notification of next-of-kin.

Sheriff Jeff Paden stated that he wanted to thank officers from the Byesville Police Department, the Cambridge Police Department and the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol for responding quickly to the scene to back-up his deputies.