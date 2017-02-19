MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 59-year-old central Ohio man has been killed in a skiing accident.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that John Carney of Gahanna was pronounced dead from his injuries early afternoon on Friday at OhioHealth, Mansfield hospital.

Eye witnesses told authorities that Carney hit a piece of a snow making machine at high rate of speed while trying to avoid two other skiers.

The incident took place at Snow Trails ski resort in Mansfield.

The death is under investigation by the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office.