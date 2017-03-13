CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after his vehicle struck a Cambridge home early Friday morning.

According to reports, around 2 am, police were called to the the 700 block of South 6th Street, to the report of a vehicle striking a home.

Arriving on scene, police noted the truck was still stuck, and occupants of the home said the driver had fled the scene.

Following foot prints in the snow, officers tracked the subject onto Georgetown Road, near the Huston Hills Addition, and then over a steep embankment.

Officers then observed a male subject lying on his back, with his head in the stream at the bottom of the embankment.

Police assisted the subject out of the water, and noted the strong odor of alcohol on the man’s breath.

The man was treated and released from Southeastern Med for what was described as a minor head injury.

The suspect is charged with OVI, failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say additional charges are pending. No one in the home was injured in the crash.