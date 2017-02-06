BELLAIRE, Ohio — One Belmont County man is behind bars for allegedly shooting another man at a Bellaire residence early Sunday morning.

According to reports from the Bellaire Police Department, officers responded to a Monroe Street residence at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday after learning that a 19-year-old man had been shot. Reports say the victim sustained multiple wounds to the right arm and chest, and had to be transported to a Wheeling hospital for treatment.

After questioning witnesses and the victim, officers arrested 24-year-old Rasean Alexander Pitts, whom they say fired through a bathroom door at the victim. Reports show that the shotgun allegedly used in the shooting was recovered, as was a .38 caliber pistol, both of which had spent casings in their chambers.

Pitts was also said to be in possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a substantial amount of cash.

Pitts was transported to the Belmont County Jail, where he remains. He has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated drug trafficking, possession of heroin, having weapons under criminal disability and possession of drug paraphernalia.