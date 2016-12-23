Wife also arrested, charged with obstructing official business

LORE CITY, Ohio — A Guernsey County man wanted on a capias and his wife were both arrested and charged after the fugitive was located at the couple’s home on Cadiz Road near Lore City on Thursday.

According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip that 43-year-old William F. Myers Jr. had been seen in his home with his wife and children. Myers had alluded officers since being indicted by the grand jury of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court earlier this year.

Investigators say Myers broke into his employer’s office, stole a checkbook and subsequently wrote and cashed a number of bad checks in August.

Officers arrived at the residence and positioned Dep. Robbie Oakley and K-9 Nitro at the back door, while other deputies knocked on the front door. William Myers reportedly attempted to run out of the back door and was arrested without incident, when confronted by the K-9.

The suspect’s wife, 34-year-old Aline Myers, was arrested, as well. Aline Myers had been warned a number of times by deputies that, if she was caught harboring her husband, she would be charged.

Aline Myers faces a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business. Both William and Aline Myers remain in custody in the Guernsey County Jail. The couple’s children were placed into the custody of a relative by Guernsey County Childrens Services.