OLD WASHINGTON,Ohio–The February East Guernsey Local Schools, Board of Education meeting began early with a public session concerning the 2017-18 school calendar.

By ORC, the public is encouraged to make suggestions to the board on the upcoming calendar. This state mandate came about as schools changed from counting instructional days to classroom hours.

Superintendent Adam Pittis pointed out that very few changes are anticipated, however, others, including the district’s unions will also have an opportunity to add their input.

During the audience portion of the meeting, well known area educator, Rusty Roberts updated the board about an on-going environmental study being conducted by the University of Cincinnati. Roberts says part of the study is looking at air and water quality in the area of eight different injector wells in the area. An educational piece of the study involves more than 2,000 students in seven different school districts in Guernsey and Noble Counties. The water quality study is being done by students in grades 5-12, and are testing the pH, temperature and conductivity of water samples from around the region.

Stephanie Neuhart and Kellie Brown from the Guernsey Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities addressed the board, presenting a check for the purchase of a full size, 54 passenger, handicapped accessible school bus. For the second year in a row, the East Guernsey school district has taken advantage of the transportation grant to purchase a bus for special needs students.

Brown noted that the Board of DD handled around $300,000 in transportation grants last year, which supplied a new bus to each of the three school districts in Guernsey County. In addition, grants will pay the way for five teachers at East Guernsey go to the next OCALI (Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence) Conference. The grant also pays the district for classroom substitutes while the teacher is away.

During a report from the district’s Food Service Department, it was noted that the Nutrition Group is expanding some of the offerings at the elementary school. One of the more popular additions is a carbonated fruit juice. Officials stress to parents, no matter what their children say, the school is not providing students “Red Bull” type drinks. They are indeed, fruit juice.

In other board action, a number of personnel items were approved. The list included a number of athletic volunteers, and supplemental contracts for: Jeff Beros (Head Volleyball Coach), Mike Castello (Head Golf Coach), and Donnie Kerns (Head Football Coach) among others.

The board also approved Cross Country as an OHSAA sanctioned sport, effective with the 2017-18 school year. Officials say is currently uncertain how many students will participate.

One subject fixed on the radar of all school superintendents is the governor’s proposed budget. Many revisions of the budget are expected before the final version is voted upon in July. However, many school districts are expecting drastic funding cuts. Treasurer/CFO Matt Reed says, as the proposal now stands, the district is looks to lose $326,000 in funding.

Due to schedule conflicts, the next meeting of the East Guernsey Board of Education will be Wednesday March 15 at 6 pm, at the District Office in Old Washington.