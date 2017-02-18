CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police are looking for an alleged teenage robbery suspect.

A warrant for aggravated robbery (F1) and robbery (F2) has been issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Kendrick Davis of Cambridge.

According to Cambridge Police detectives, officers responded to a call to an address on Steubenville Avenue regarding a robbery attempt on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Police found the alleged victim, who claimed that Davis and a number of others had “jumped” him in a parking lot. The male victim said he was there to give a friend a ride home, when Davis, who was accompanied by others, opened the door of his parked car, put a shotgun in his face and demanded “everything.” A scuffle ensued and the victim escaped to his apartment near-by and watched the perpetrators flee the scene.

Anyone with knowledge of Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cambridge Police at 740-439-4431.