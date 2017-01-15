GREEN, Ohio (AP) – A Little League president in northeast Ohio is charged with felony theft and money laundering after investigators determined he used more than $27,000 in funds from the baseball program for his personal gain.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating after learning in August that over $10,000 was missing from a bank account for the Little League program in Green, south of Akron.

Investigators say an analysis by a forensic account helped reveal that the president had co-mingled personal funds with Little League money and misused thousands of dollars.

Forty-six-year-old Timothy McCloud, of Green, faces two felony charges.