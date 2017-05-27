NEWARK, Ohio – Four probation officers involved in the early release of Kirkersville shooter Thomas Hartless have been suspended by the Licking County Municipal Court.

An earlier investigation by the court found several procedural errors leading to the early release of Hartless from a 90-day jail term on domestic violence charges.

On Friday, Probation officer Steven Crawmer was suspended for three weeks without pay. . The court’s investigation said Crawmer was the officer who interviewed Hartless and recommended his early release.

In addition, Judge David Stansbury placed probation officer Jessica Massa was suspended for two weeks without pay Massa was the officer assigned to supervise Hartless initially after his intake.

Reports from central Ohio say, Probation Officer Karrie Rice was also suspended for three days by the court. . Rice was the second and last officer to be assigned to Hartless.

Senior Probation officer Vaness Stalnaker was suspended for two weeks. Stalnaker was the direct supervisor of the other officers.

Documents show no disciplinary action was taken against the director of the court’s Adult Probation Department Kevin Saad.

Just weeks after his release, Hartless shot and killed his girlfriend at a nursing home in Kirkersville, near Columbus, along with another nursing home employee and the Kirkersville Police Chief, before taking his own life.