HEATH, Ohio (AP) – Police say the body of an 18-year old man has been recovered from the South Fork Licking River in Heath after his car was found submerged in the water.

Heath Police Sgt. Norman Ream tells The Columbus Dispatch that a dive team recovered the body of Jayson Nelson, of Heath, Saturday morning after a passerby reported seeing his car.

Ream says the car had been in the water for a least several hours and perhaps overnight. He says it was difficult to see the car from the road since there is a drop of about 8 feet to the river.

Sources say speed might have been a factor as it appears Nelson lost control of his vehicle on a sharp curve.