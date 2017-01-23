COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with the state elections chief in a dispute over Libertarians’ party status in the bellwether state.

In a 6-1 decision Friday, justices rejected the party’s claim that its presidential nominee Gary Johnson secured more than the 3 percent of the vote in November necessary to qualify the Libertarians as an official party under Ohio law.

Secretary of State Jon Husted refused to recognize the Libertarians as an official political party. He discounted Johnson’s Election Day showing because Johnson ran as an independent, not a Libertarian. Justices agreed Husted acted within his authority.

Party designation makes it easier for a party’s future candidates to run for office.

Justice William O’Neill, the high court’s lone Democrat, dissented in Friday’s decision.