ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — A Monroe County man has been arraigned in connection with a Belmont County murder that took place one month ago.

Forty-five-year-old Harold Wayne Johnson Jr. of Lewisville on Tuesday was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated murder with a firearm specification. Johnson’s defense attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas previously reported that Johnson is believed to have shot 48-year-old Clint Stephens of Jerusalem several times on December 12 while alongside State Route 800 in Somerton. Johnson reportedly fled the scene, but Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies encountered Johnson’s vehicle near Malaga, in northern Monroe County, a short time later and after a brief pursuit, took Johnson into custody.

The suspect’s bond was continued at $1 million. He remains in custody in the Belmont County Jail.