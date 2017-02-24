GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A Kimbolton man has been charged following an alleged incident at his place of employment on Thursday.

Forty-one-year-old Owen Asher has been charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business. According to reports from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Asher went into a local oil and gas business where he is employed and threatened to kill his supervisor and other employees.

Asher was reportedly under a three-day suspension from work for disciplinary reasons.

Asher’s bond was set at $2,120 with no 10 percent allowed. The bond was paid and the suspect was released from the Guernsey County Jail.