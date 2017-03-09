LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a Kentucky man to two years in prison for hacking into Steubenville High School’s sports website to promote his online identity and harass and intimidate the website owner and others.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Lexington said 29-year-old Deric Lostutter was sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to illegally access a computer without authorization and lying to an FBI agent. Co-conspirator Noah McHugh of Alexandria, Virginia, was sentenced in January to eight months for accessing a computer without authorization.

Lostutter admitted he and McHugh hacked into a fan’s website for Steubenville High School sports teams to bring attention to the rape of a West Virginia girl that two football players had been arrested for.

Prosecutors say Lostutter and McHugh accessed the administrator’s private email account and publicly posted a link to the emails.