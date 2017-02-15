COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers would have to complete “externships” with a local business to renew their licenses, under a provision in Gov. John Kasich’s budget proposal.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Kasich wants to involve businesses more in education, believing schools need their input to help turn out students who are prepared for 21st Century careers. The Republican governor said at a recent forum on innovation in education that, too often, students are missing opportunities to learn the ways core subjects can prepare them for careers that interest them.

The externship provision would require teachers to gain “on-site work experience” with a business or chamber of commerce before renewing their license, generally every five years. That experience would count toward continuing education required for license renewal.

The State Board of Education would outline the requirements for a qualifying job shadow, such as whether a teacher would need to take an hour-long tour of a factory or whether a longer, more in-depth experience would be required.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Federation of Teachers, a union representing 20,000 educators, says the organization would rather see the externship program advanced as a recommendation or best practice, rather than a requirement.

This year, Kasich’s other ideas for bringing businesses and educators together range from awarding high school credit for students’ work experience to placing three businesspeople on each school board. The proposals come from recommendations by a group of higher education, business and trade leaders who sit on Kasich’s workforce board.