COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. John Kasich’s budget would give counties a new way to review drug overdose deaths, but many components of those investigations into Ohio’s drug epidemic could be shielded from public view.

Ohio leads the nation in opioid overdose deaths. More than 3,000 people died in 2015 because of fatal drug overdoses – a number that, according to state health department records, has increased each year since 2009.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Kasich has proposed allowing counties to create drug overdose fatality review committees. These committees would dig into the details of each overdose death in the county and maintain a database, which would include victims’ demographic information, where the deaths occurred and what factors contributed to the overdoses. Each year, the committees would submit a report to the Ohio Department of Health, summarizing the data.

Absent that annual report, the public would have little access to those committees’ findings on overdose deaths in their communities. Under Kasich’s proposal, their meetings would be closed to the public and any records they would review would be shielded from public disclosure.

Advocates for access to public records fear Kasich’s plan cuts off access to important information about Ohio’s drug epidemic. Ohio Department of Health officials say the exclusion is necessary to protect private health records, which are already shielded from state public records’ laws.

Kasich’s staff modeled its proposal after counties’ child fatality reports, which are largely shielded from public view until completed.